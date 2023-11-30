DENVER (KDVR) — Despite recent snowfall, drought conditions continue to worsen in parts of Colorado.

In August, parts of southwest Colorado moved into moderate to severe drought.

By Sept. 28, severe drought continued to spread through southwest Colorado. Dry weather on the Eastern Plains also contributed to abnormally dry conditions near Burlington.

Oct. 19, the drought monitor revealed dry conditions continuing to spread in western Colorado.

Nov. 16’s drought monitor showed drought conditions hitting extreme in parts of south-central Colorado, which is the second highest category.

Nov. 30 did not show any improvements. Instead, abnormally dry conditions continue to expand in eastern Colorado, with more areas in western and southern Colorado in drought concerns.

In the next five days, there could be some relief. Snow is expected in the mountains, but unfortunately, there won’t be much measurable moisture in the areas experiencing the highest drought concerns.