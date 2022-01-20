Drought conditions slightly improve after snowfall

DENVER (KDVR) — Good news: drought conditions did not worsen in any area of Colorado. However, improvements were minimal across the state this week. In the last week, we have seen some light snow in the mountains. Last Friday, areas southwest of Denver picked up between 2-5 inches of snow and the Cheyenne Divide got some accumulation as well.

The image above shows the weekly difference between the drought monitor issued on Jan. 11 and on Jan. 18. The areas that picked up a few inches of snow show a drop from extreme drought conditions to severe drought conditions. This includes the southern half of Jefferson County and the north-central part of Weld County.

While there are chances for snow in the forecast, they aren’t expected to bring a lot of snow to the metro area. Nonetheless, any moisture will be appreciated and help to reduce drought conditions across the state.