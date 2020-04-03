Drier with breaks of sunshine, warm weekend ahead

1  of  2
DENVER-- The storm is over and conditions will turn drier.  Cloudy skies give way to breaks of sunshine.  Highs reach 44 in Denver, Boulder, Loveland and Fort Collins.

The Mountains have lingering snow showers and cloudy skies.  Turning drier with breaks of afternoon sunshine.  Highs 20s and 30s.

Saturday and Sunday are dry in Denver.  Highs 60 on Saturday and 70 on Sunday.

The Mountains start dry on Saturday and Sunday mornings with a chance for afternoon snow showers.  Highs in the 30s and 40s.

Early next week is dry and warm around 70 degrees.

