DENVER (KDVR) — Scattered storms will continue Sunday evening with a Flash Flood Watch in place for parts of the mountains until 8 p.m.

Drier weather will move in on Monday with high temperatures in the low 90s. Another Air Quality Warning is in place through 4 p.m. on Monday.

Mostly dry conditions will stay through Wednesday as high temperatures climb to the upper 90s.

Monsoonal moisture will return Thursday and into the weekend cooling temperatures to the 80s by Saturday and Sunday.