Drier Monday; Next surge of Monsoon moisture arrives Tuesday

DENVER The Monsoon rotates away from Denver on Monday with a 10-20% chance of afternoon t-storms.  Highs around 83.

The Mountains can expect a 20-30% chance of afternoon t-storms.  That chance is much higher for the Southern Mountains closer to the moisture source.  Flash Flood Watches remain in effect in the San Juan’s and Sangre De Cristo’s.  Morning rain also possible there.

The next surge of Monsoon moisture arrives in Colorado on Tuesday.  60% chance of rain in Denver afternoon.  The Mountains can expect morning and afternoon rain/t-storms, 70-80%.

Then the pattern shifts Wednesday-Sunday with high pressure relocating and the Monsoon going away.  Typical afternoon t-storm chances.

Future Radar 5pm Monday. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.

