Drier Memorial Day, 65 degrees; Near 90 next weekend

DENVER — Denver received a record amount of rainfall on Sunday: 0.94″. That storm system has already moved out of Colorado with drier air moving in.

I’m forecasting sunshine on this Memorial Day in Denver, Boulder, Loveland and Fort Collins with a high of 65 degrees.

The mountains picked up snow accumulation – mainly above 10,000 feet. 5-8 inches accumulated at the ski areas and across the higher peaks. Skies turn sunny today with highs in the 40s and 50s.

Drier statewide on Tuesday, 70s Front Range.

Wednesday starts sunny then turns partly to mostly cloudy with a high 80.

A cold front slides across Colorado Wednesday night into Thursday morning with a chance for rain/t-storms. It’s a low percentage chance 10-20%. Highs on Thursday drop 5 degrees into the mid 70s.

Drier and significantly warmer Friday-Sunday, potentially 90.

Radar estimated total rainfall on Sunday, 5/24/2020. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.