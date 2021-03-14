Don’t forget to shovel around your fire hydrants

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (KDVR) — Whiteout conditions in March are considered normal in our state, and despite the fun that the snow brings, Colorado law requires that homeowners and renters remove snow from their driveways and sidewalks within 24 hours of a storm.
Keeping walkways clear for pedestrians and children who walk to school will help reduce icy spots and keep drainage flowing into storm sewers during the melt.
Fire hydrants are also often a major concern as they get buried under the blanket of snow, which could be hazardous in case of emergencies.
South Metro Fire Rescue asks residents to shovel at least three feet in diameter around hydrants and clear a path from the street.
When shoveling, avoid pushing snow onto public roadways to reduce snow piles or berms from becoming larger, freezing, and becoming more difficult to manage.