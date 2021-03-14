Don’t forget to shovel around your fire hydrants

A snow covered fire hydrant is seen in Washington on January 23, 2016. A deadly blizzard with bone-chilling winds and potentially record-breaking snowfall slammed the eastern US on Saturday, as officials urged millions in the storm’s path to seek shelter — warning the worst is yet to come. US news reports said at least eight people had died by late Friday from causes related to the monster snowstorm, which is expected to last until early Sunday. / AFP / Mladen ANTONOV (Photo credit should read MLADEN ANTONOV/AFP via Getty Images)

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (KDVR) — Whiteout conditions in March are considered normal in our state, and despite the fun that the snow brings, Colorado law requires that homeowners and renters remove snow from their driveways and sidewalks within 24 hours of a storm.

Keeping walkways clear for pedestrians and children who walk to school will help reduce icy spots and keep drainage flowing into storm sewers during the melt.

Fire hydrants are also often a major concern as they get buried under the blanket of snow, which could be hazardous in case of emergencies.

South Metro Fire Rescue asks residents to shovel at least three feet in diameter around hydrants and clear a path from the street.

When shoveling, avoid pushing snow onto public roadways to reduce snow piles or berms from becoming larger, freezing, and becoming more difficult to manage.

Hide and go seek is a fun #Snowpocalypse2021 activity… but please don’t allow fire hydrants to participate. We ask that you shovel 3 feet in diameter around hydrants and clear a path from the street. If a 🔥 occurs there’s no time for 👩‍🚒👨‍🚒 to waste in waist deep ❄️ ❄️ pic.twitter.com/6tIYNWo3fB — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) March 15, 2021