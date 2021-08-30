Despite dry few months, Denver’s yearly precipitation is above average from wet spring

DENVER (KDVR) — It has been a dry summer in Denver with below average monthly precipitation from June through August. Thankfully, Denver’s yearly precipitation is still above average because of a wet spring.

Breaking down the numbers, Denver has only seen .27 inches this August. That is 1.27 inches behind average.

Looking at the yearly precipitation numbers, Denver has seen 11.94 inches which is .83 inches above the average for this point in the year.

The bar graph below shows the liquid precipitation totals at Denver International Airport by month.

March, April, and May all had above average precipitation with impressive end-of-month totals. These three months are what is helping Denver to keep above average yearly precipitation.

Looking ahead to the next few days in Colorado, wet weather will return Wednesday night and stay through Labor Day weekend.

Some parts of Western Colorado could pick up over an inch of rainfall from the storms this week.