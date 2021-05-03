Snowy, rainy spring leads to Denver’s wettest start to the year in over 70 years

DENVER (KDVR) — Northeast Colorado has been in a wet weather pattern for the past 24 hours. Some places along the Front Range have picked up over an inch of rainfall since Sunday afternoon.

Denver International Airport, the city of Denver’s official measuring site, measured .76 inches of rain from the Sunday to Monday storm system.

The new rainfall at DIA pushed the 2021 precipitation total to 7.6 inches for Denver. This is the wettest start to the year through May 3 since 1944. Back in 1944, 8.23 inches of rain fell through May 3.

The average yearly precipitation in Denver through May 3 is 3.62 inches. The 2021 total so far has more than doubled the average.

The precipitation total through May 3 in 2020 was a lot closer to average at 3.17 inches. After a near average spring in 2020, dry conditions returned for the summer and fall followed by one of the worst fire seasons in state history.

Despite Denver being way above average in precipitation for the year, that hasn’t been the case everywhere in Colorado. Dry conditions have remained in place across the Western Slope where extreme to exceptional drought are in place.

Drought conditions have improved over the past two months on the Front Range. Abnormally dry and moderate drought conditions are still in place.