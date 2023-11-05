DENVER (KDVR) — The end of October and the start of November brought several extremes to the weather in the Denver area, including snow, the coldest temperatures of the season and record heat.

Overall, October was on the warm side with 18 days of above-normal high temperatures, 10 days below normal and 3 days of average high temperatures from October 3-5.

Record warmth was recorded on Oct. 20 when Denver set a new daily record high of 86 degrees.

Denver also started the month of October with a low of 58 degrees. This set a new record for the warmest low temperature recorded on October 1.

The end of October brought the first measurable snowfall of the season for Denver. DIA reported 5.3 inches of snow on October 28, and 2.2 inches of snow on October 29.

This total of 7.5 inches of snowfall in October was more than 3 inches above what Denver sees in a typical October, and much closer to November’s monthly snowfall.

Record heat before snow returns

After the snow, Denver woke up to the coldest air of the season. Monday, Oct. 30, Denver recorded a low of 11 degrees, which is a temperature Denver hasn’t fallen to since April 5, 2023.

But, the cold did not last for long. Just six days later on Sunday, Nov. 5, Denver set a new record high of 78 degrees, beating the previous record of 77 set in 2009 and 2020.