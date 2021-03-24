Denver’s seasonal snowfall is over 20 inches above average

DENVER (KDVR) — After a dry summer, fall, and start to winter in Denver, it has been great to see some big March snowstorms help push Denver ahead of average.

After this week’s Tuesday night to Wednesday morning snowfall, Denver’s seasonal snowfall is now at 66.1 inches. This is the snowfall measured from September 2020 through March 24, 2021.

Not only is the seasonal total of 66.1 inches 23 inches above Denver’s average seasonal snowfall to date but it is also over 9 inches above Denver’s entire yearly average snowfall of 56.5 inches.

Something else to keep in mind is that we still have April ahead of us, which is Denver’s second snowiest month of the year on average. The average monthly snowfall for April in Denver is 8.8 inches.

The boost in seasonal snowfall is thanks to the snowy pattern this March. The March 2021 snowfall total is 32.5 inches so far. That means Denver has seen almost half of it’s winter seasonal snowfall in just one month.

This March is now tied for the second snowiest on record in Denver.

The latest drought monitor for Denver was released on Thursday and shows improvements for a lot of northeast Colorado. Before the big March storm, parts of the Front Range and metro Denver were under extreme drought.

As of this week, drought conditions are still moderate to severe in metro Denver, but there are two more chances of snow in the next seven days that will continue to help.