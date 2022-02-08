Denver’s next chance for snow is Friday – How much will accumulate?

DENVER (KDVR) — Keeping with the snowy weather pattern Denver has had over the last few weeks, another chance for snow is on the way for Friday.

This snow chance is moving in with a weak cold front that will knock the high temperature from 53 degrees Thursday to 47 degrees on Friday. It will bring along a 30% chance of snow for Denver.

Since the storm system is still a few days away, there is still some uncertainty with the exact timing and totals.

Two of the long-range weather computer models that meteorologists use to help forecast snowfall are in disagreement about both the timing and the totals.

The output of snowfall accumulation for the two models can be compared in the graphic below.

The computer model on the left is the GFS American model that shows 1 to 3 inches of snow across Denver. This model also brings in the snow a lot earlier and has it starting around midday Friday and ending Friday night.

On the other hand, the ECMWF European model shows only a dusting of isolated accumulation. This model keeps the storm a lot drier and brings the snow in Friday night with little to no accumulation for most spots.

As of Tuesday night, the Pinpoint Weather Team is predicting that most places across Metro Denver will see less than an inch.

As the storm gets closer, the Pinpoint Weather Team will update the forecast on-air and online with the latest data.