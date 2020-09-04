Denver’s first snow nearly matches record earliest; heat ties record

DENVER (KDVR) – Denver’s Labor Day weekend will tie the all-time record for most 90-degree days in a year at 73. Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday will each top 90 degrees.

Pinpoint Weather Alert Days predicts Denver temperatures will then plummet 50 or more degrees and turn approaching rain into snow.

So how does this September snow fit into the history books for Denver?

The earliest date of the first snow: September 3, 1961

The latest date of the first snow: November 21, 1934

The average date of the first snow: October 18

The first measurable snowfall over the last 10 years has come in either October or November. Here’s a look at the list from the National Weather Service:

October 6, 2018

October 9, 2017

November 17, 2016

November 5, 2015

November 11, 2014

October 18, 2013

October 5, 2012

October 25, 2011

November 15, 2010

October 21, 2009

How much snow can Denver expect this year? It’s too early to guess. The average total snowfall is 56.4 inches.

The lowest snowfall season total over the last 10 years: 21.8 inches in 2016-2017

The greatest snowfall season total over the last 10 years: 78.4 inches in 2012-2013

Here’s a look at the snowfall season totals for the last 10 years, according to the National Weather Service:

2018-2019 48.1 inches

2017-2018 25.7 inches

2016-2017 21.8 inches

2015-2016 72.8 inches

2014-2015 57.8 inches

2013-2014 38.4 inches

2012-2013 78.4 inches

2011-2012 55.6 inches

2010-2011 22.8 inches

2009-2010 60.6 inches

While it isn’t abnormal to see snow in October in Denver, it’s been a few years since the city saw a big snowstorm in October. The three biggest snowstorms ever recorded in Denver history in October are:

October 3-5, 1969: 16 inches

October 24-25, 1996: 21.9 inches

October 20-23, 1906: 22.7 inches