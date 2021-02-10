Pinpoint Weather Pinpoint Weather

A look back at Denver’s coldest Februaries

DENVER (KDVR) — February can be quite cold in Denver; the last three years had Februaries colder than average.

As of Wednesday, near the start of a cold snap, February 2021 is cooler than average but not noteworthy… yet. We will see where the month ends up once we factor in all of the cold days ahead.

When all is said and done, it will be interesting to see where 2021’s February ranks amongst all others.

Here’s a look at the years of the all-time coldest Februaries:

Only one year on that list has been in this century.

Based on the current data, Denver will not likely crack the top 20 list this February. Any colder than the current forecast, and yes, we have a chance.

