DENVER (KDVR) — The spookiest day of the year is a little over a week away. While you are planning your Halloween costume, you might want to add some tights or a jacket. It will be a chilly one.

All Hallows’ Eve is next Tuesday, and the Pinpoint Weather team has been keeping an eye on conditions. In Colorado, past Halloweens have been warm and sunny, while others have had full-on blizzard conditions.

This year, Halloween will be a bit chilly.

Here are the forecasts for Halloween weekend as of Monday.

Forecast for Saturday, Oct. 28

If you are planning on kicking off Halloween early, Saturday is sure to be spooky with lots of trick-or-treating events for the kids.

However, make sure to grab an extra layer along with your candy bucket.

Pinpoint Weather Meteorologist Travis Michels said the weekend will kick off with cloudy skies and cool highs in the mid-50s.

If you are trick-or-treating in the mountains, late-night snow is possible.

Forecast for Sunday, Oct. 29

On Sunday, a big change arrives. Colorado has been treated with warm and mild temperatures for most of October, but the trick is arriving this weekend.

Michels said Sunday’s conditions won’t be ideal for trick-or-treating. Temperatures will be in the low 40s with cloudy skies.

Make sure your costume has long sleeves as rain and snow showers are possible.

Forecast on Monday, Oct. 30

Monday’s forecast is looking a little clearer, but the fall-like temperatures stick around.

Michels said skies will begin to clear on Monday, but there is a chance for a morning flurry. Temperatures will stay chilly in the low-40s.

Forecast on Tuesday, Oct. 31

The big day arrives on Tuesday. As goblins and ghouls take to the streets, make sure the kids have hats and gloves.

Michels said Tuesday will have sunny skies with temperatures in the 50s. However, as the sun sets and the moon brings out all the spooky creatures, temperatures will dip.

By the evening hours when all the kids head out to trick or treat, temperatures will be in the upper 30s to low 40s. So, be sure to dress warm.

Halloween is still over a week away; the forecast will continue to be updated so that you are fully prepared for a hauntingly good time.