DENVER (KDVR) — After a long streak of 90-degree days, the remnants of Tropical Storm Harold will bring big temperature drops and heavy rain to the Front Range.

Friday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day. Pinpoint Weather Meteorologist Travis Michels said the biggest impacts will be heavy rainfall throughout the day and 15-20 degree temperature drops.

Timing

The storm system will move into Colorado by Thursday evening. Showers and storms will be in the high country first and then move into the Denver metro and Front Range by early Friday morning.

The morning commute will be a wet one. Rain will linger through the mid-morning in Denver before showers lighten up by the mid-afternoon.

The heaviest rainfall could be towards the Fort Collins and Greeley area. According to Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast, the storm will begin to pick up by midday and produce 1 to 2.5 inches of rainfall.

The storms aren’t over yet.

By the evening, another round of moisture returns to the metro and lingers overnight. By Saturday morning, skies will be clearer with just a chance of a shower in the afternoon.

Impacts

According to the Pinpoint Weather team, rainfall totals are still up in the air as of Thursday afternoon. However, more than half of an inch of rain will fall for most of the Front Range.

Areas around the metro could see up to an inch as well.

The biggest concern is localized flooding. Areas will poor drainage could experience flooding from the accumulation.

Flooding is mostly expected in the northern Front Range near Fort Collins and Greeley where the heaviest rain is expected to fall.

The flood threat will move to the metro area by the late afternoon and early evening.

