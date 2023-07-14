DENVER (KDVR) — There are plenty of events happening around the Mile High City this weekend, and luckily mother nature seems to be working in our favor.

Pinpoint Weather: Hour-by-hour forecast for Taylor Swift concert.

The weather looks great for a few big Friday events including the Taylor Swift concert, the Rockies vs. Yankees, and the Mile High Nationals at Bandimere Speedway.

Through the evening, temperatures will dip through the 70s and end up in the upper 60s by midnight. A few clouds roll through with a very small chance of a shower, mostly south closer to Colorado Springs.

Pinpoint Weather: Weekend outlook for Bandimere Mile High Nationals

Saturday looks comfortable with mostly sunny skies and comfortable temperatures in the lower 80s. There is the chance for an isolated shower or storm in the late afternoon and early evening hours.

If it does storm, it may delay the start of the Rockies game or the Taylor Swift concert, but the storms will not last.

Pinpoint Weather: Weather outlook for Rockies game on July 16.

Sunday looks hot for the last day of the Mile High Nationals and the last game of the Rockies vs. Yankees series.

Mostly sunny skies and dry conditions will allow for highs to near 90 degrees on Sunday afternoon before even warmer temperatures start the next workweek.