DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will feel like fall all week with mild temperatures each day along with dry conditions.

Weather tonight: Windy with cool temperatures

The weather in Denver on Tuesday night will be quiet with cool temperatures and wind gusts up to 20 mph. Fire danger will stay elevated on Colorado’s northeast plains thanks to wind and low humidity.

Temperatures will drop to the upper 30s and low 40s overnight.

Weather tomorrow: Breezy and in the lower 70s

Highs will hit the 70s for the third day in a row on Wednesday with an afternoon temperature in the low 70s. There will be a light breeze with wind gusts up to 20 mph.

The entire state will stay mostly sunny and dry throughout Wednesday.

Looking ahead: Temperatures cooling down

Temperatures will cool slightly on Thursday with a high temperature of around 67 degrees in Denver.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Denver, Oct. 11, 2022.

Friday will bring a brief warm-up before temperatures drop to the 60s again over the weekend. Denver will have a dry and sunny weekend ahead with that pattern staying into next week.