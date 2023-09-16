DENVER (KDVR) — The weekend in Denver weather started off with abundant sunshine and warmer temperatures on Saturday. The skies will remain sunny on Sunday as temperatures warm even more with most places in the 80s during the afternoon.

The warm days will stick around early next week before a few showers return to cool us down according to Pinpoint Weather, Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast.

Forecast highs for metro Denver on Sunday

Weather tonight: Clear skies and comfortable

Skies will stay clear through the overnight hours across Colorado tonight. The wind will be light and from the southwest in most places.

Temperatures will be pleasantly cool and comfortable across metro Denver with readings in the 40s. The chill will be back in the air across the mountains with overnight lows in the 30s and some places close or below freezing.

Overnight lows by Sunday morning across Colorado

Weather tomorrow: Sunny and warm Sunday

Your Sunday will start off sunny followed by some late day passing clouds.

Temperatures will warm even more with afternoon highs in the low to mid-80s across eastern Colorado and in metro Denver. You’ll find slightly cooler 70s through the Colorado mountains.

Forecast highs on Sunday across Colorado

Looking ahead: Warm and dry to start the work week

The warm 80s will stick around to start the work week. There will be passing clouds each day.

We have a stray shower possible on Tuesday. Otherwise, it will be dry most areas through Wednesday.

Colorado’s Most Accurate 7-day forecast from Pinpoint Weather

A slight chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms arrives on Thursday. That will be followed by only isolated showers to end the week and start next weekend. Temperatures will cool back into the 70s with the return of rain chances.