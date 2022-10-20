DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather has been hot and dry for the last few days with temperatures hitting the 80s in many spots Thursday afternoon.

High temperatures Thursday afternoon will be close to the record, which was 83 degrees set in 1950.

Weather tonight: Warm, dry evening ahead

Thursday night will be dry and warm on the Front Range. Skies will stay mostly clear through the evening.

Temperatures will fall into the 60s by 7 p.m. and into the 50s by 11 p.m. Overnight lows will fall around 46 degrees in Denver.

Weather tomorrow: Warm weather stays

More warm weather is on tap for Friday with sunshine and an afternoon high of around 77 degrees.

A fire weather warning has been issued for parts of the northern Front Range through 6 p.m. Friday where winds will gust up to 30 mph.

Looking ahead: Weekend storm brings big cooldown, mountain snow

Temperatures will stay in the 70s on Saturday with mostly sunny skies and breezy winds.

Colorado’s next storm system will move in Sunday into Monday bringing cooler temperatures and precipitation.

Precipitation will likely fall as mostly rain on the Front Range although some of the higher elevations could see a few flakes Monday morning.

The mountains will see about 4 to 8 inches of snowfall on Sunday with a few showers lingering into Monday. Make sure your car is ready for winter driving conditions if you are heading to the mountains.

High temperatures will fall to the 60s on Sunday in Denver and the 50s by Monday and Tuesday. Overnight low temperatures could fall to the freezing mark for the first time this season next week in Denver.