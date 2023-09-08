DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will stay warm and sunny Friday into the start of the weekend ahead of rain and cooler temperatures on Sunday.

Weather today: Sunny, warm

On Friday, sunshine and a southerly breeze will help boost high temperatures back to 90 degrees.

Pinpoint Weather forecast in Colorado on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. (KDVR)

Weather tonight: Mainly clear

Friday night will stay mainly clear. Lows will fall down to the mid-50s, which is close to normal for this time of year.

Pinpoint Weather forecast in Colorado on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. (KDVR)

Looking ahead: Warm Saturday ahead of rain and cooler temperatures

On Saturday, sunshine will keep temperatures climbing up to the mid to upper 80s, which is about 5 degrees warmer than usual. This will be followed by increasing afternoon clouds and a slight chance for an overnight shower ahead of a cold front.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Denver on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. (KDVR)

This front will move through the area on Sunday, not only dropping temperatures thanks to a northerly shift in wind but enhancing Denver’s chance for rain and storms as well.

Sunday won’t be a washout, but there will be a chance for rain and thunderstorms through the afternoon and evening, so pack the rain gear if you will be tailgating or heading out to cheer on the Broncos.

More rain and cooler temperatures near 70 degrees are in the forecast on Monday.

The chance for showers will decrease, but stick around through the middle part of the workweek with highs only reaching the mid-70s.