DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will stay warm for one more day before the next storm system filters in bitter-cold temperatures.

High temperatures in Denver will fall to the teens by Sunday.

Weather tonight: Clear, cool

Denver will stay mostly clear Thursday night with chilly overnight temperatures. The morning low will fall to about 20 degrees.

Weather tomorrow: Last dry day

Friday will be a beautiful day to get outside and enjoy the sunshine. It will be the warmest day in Denver in the last 10 days.

Denver’s high temperature will climb to 40 degrees with dry conditions and partly cloudy skies.

Looking ahead: Frigid temperatures

The next winter storm will push through over the weekend and into early next week. The biggest impact on the Front Range will be the bitter cold temperatures.

High temperatures will fall to the upper 20s on Saturday and the teens on Sunday and Monday. The Pinpoint Weather Team has issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for Monday with morning low temperatures falling to 3 below zero.

Along with the cold, light on-and-off snow showers will pass through from Saturday afternoon through Monday. Totals over those three days will stay under an inch for most of the lower elevations with minimal impacts to roads.

The central and northern mountains will see 2 to 10 inches of snowfall accumulation.

Dry conditions, sunshine and warmer temperatures will return Wednesday and Thursday.