DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will feature sunshine and a warming trend for the beginning of the week. This will lead to high fire danger on Tuesday ahead of the next chance for showers.

Weather tonight: Mostly clear and mild

Sunday night will stay under a mostly clear sky. Wind speeds will pick up out of the south to 10-15 mph as low temperatures fall to the mid-30s, which is right in line with normal for this time of year.

Weather tomorrow: Sunshine and warmer temperatures

Sunshine and a southerly breeze will help temperatures quickly warm into the 70s.

Looking ahead: Breezy ahead of showers, cooler temps

Sunshine and an increasing southerly breeze will keep a warming trend going on Tuesday.

However, this stretch of warm and dry weather paired with wind gusts reaching up to 45 mph will increase fire danger. A fire weather watch is set to go into effect Tuesday from 12 p.m. – 7 p.m. Red flag warnings are already set to go into effect farther south Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening due to low humidity and strong wind gusts.

Thankfully, the next chance for showers is not far behind. An unsettled weather pattern moves in Wednesday into the start of the weekend. This will bring in the chance for showers and cooler temperatures.