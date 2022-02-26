DENVER (KDVR) — The sub-freezing stretch ended on Saturday morning.

Temperatures first dipped below freezing on Monday, just before the noon hour. Denver continued to have below-freezing temperatures through the rest of the week and until 11 a.m. Saturday.

It was so cold this week that the temperatures set two new records.

Tuesday afternoon’s high was 8 degrees, setting a new record-cold high temperature for Feb. 22. Then on Wednesday morning, the low was -7 degrees, breaking the previous record-coldest temperature for Feb. 23 of -4 degrees.

At 11:20 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 26, Denver International Airport recorded a temperature of 33 degrees, ending a 119-hour sub-freezing stretch that was five days long.