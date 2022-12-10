DENVER (KDVR) — Enjoy the above-average temperatures in Denver’s weather forecast Sunday before the next snowstorm moves in late Monday overnight into Tuesday.

Weather tonight: Clear skies, below-freezing lows

There will be mainly clear skies across Denver overnight into Sunday morning with lows around 25. Winds are expected to be light before a storm moves in late Monday.

Weather tomorrow: Above-average temps

The warm before the storm Sunday will be sunny skies and temps 15 degrees above normal at 60 degrees.

The mountains will stay dry before the snow arrives Monday morning.

Kickoff at 2:05 p.m. for the Broncos-Chiefs game will be sunny, dry and warm at Empower Field with highs around 60 degrees. Temperatures will drop into the 50s and eventually the 40s by the end of the game.

Preparing ahead: Snow timing and totals

Denver starts sunny then clouds increase throughout Monday with highs around 55 degrees. Southerly winds between 10 to 25 mph are expected.

The mountains can expect approximately 3-6 inches of snowfall with higher amounts in the northern mountains. Winds will be gusty around 25-50 mph.

Snow moves into Denver early Tuesday with 1-4 inches of accumulation across the Interstate 25 corridor expected. Wind gusts from 15 to 30 mph will blow through and temps drop into the 20s. Snow will taper off around noon in the Mile High City turning into flurries and then stopping altogether.

Forecast Denver snow timeline.

The yellow box around Tuesday on the seven-day forecast below indicates that the Pinpoint Weather team is watching for a possible Pinpoint Weather Alert Day.

The mountains continue to get snow on Tuesday with another 2-4 inches expected. The northern mountains could get another 3-6 inches.

Forecast total snowfall (inches) by 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Forecast total snowfall (inches) by 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The northeastern plains will have a combination of snow and strong winds of 30-60 mph. Blizzard conditions are possible through Tuesday night.