DENVER (KDVR) — Warm and dry Denver weather looks to continue for the next week.

The average high at this time of year is around 77 degrees. We will have more days running above that average with low 80s in the forecast. We may have a few days over the weekend a little closer to the seasonal average, according to Pinpoint Weather, Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast.

A warm Friday across metro Denver

Weather tonight: Clear, breezy and comfortable

Skies will remain mostly clear overnight across most of Colorado. There will be some fog forming across northeast Colorado just to the north and east of Denver.

Temperatures will be cold in some mountain communities with overnight readings close to or just below freezing. Along the Front Range and in metro Denver, our lows will be comfortable and near the average in the upper 40s to near-50 degrees.

Overnight lows across Colorado by Friday morning

Weather tomorrow: Sunny, breezy and warm again

It’ll be another sunny and warm day across the state. It will be breezy with southeast to northeast winds picking up in the afternoon with speeds between 10-20 mph.

Temperatures will once again warm to above-normal averages putting metro Denver back in the low 80s.

Forecast highs across Colorado on Friday

Looking ahead: No rain in sight

A large area of high pressure will sit across the Rocky Mountain region providing abundant sunshine and dry conditions for the week ahead. This pattern could continue through the start of next weekend and ending the month of September on a dry note.

Colorado’s Most Accurate 7-day forecast from Pinpoint Weather

Fall officially arrives at 12:49 a.m. Saturday making it the first day of the season.

Temperatures will be in the upper 70s over the weekend which is close to the average for this time of year.

We will warm back into the low 80s for a few days next week before returning to those seasonal readings back in the upper 70s by the end of next week.