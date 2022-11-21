DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will stay mild and dry through Wednesday on the Front Range with a cold front swinging through on Thanksgiving day.

Some places will have a chance for snow showers on Thanksgiving day with cooler temperatures across the state.

Weather tonight: Clear, cool night ahead

Tonight will stay clear and calm on the Front Range. Overnight low temperatures will fall into the mid-20s for Denver under clear skies.

Weather tomorrow: Seasonal temperatures

Tuesday will stay sunny and dry with temperatures hitting the low 50s in Denver. Denver’s average temperature for this time of year is 51 degrees.

Looking ahead: Wednesday, Thursday snow chance

Wednesday is expected to stay dry in the lower elevations with a high temperature of 50 degrees in Denver.

The mountains will see snowfall start midday Wednesday and continue into early Thursday. The central and northern mountains have the best chance for snow with 1 to 5 inches of accumulation possible by Thursday.

There is potential for some of the mountain snow showers to impact the Front Range early Thanksgiving morning. As of Monday night, Denver only has a 20% chance for snow with better chances south across the Palmer Divide.

If the Front Range does see snow showers, accumulations will be small.

Dry weather and mild temperatures will return Friday and stay through the weekend.

The Pinpoint Weather Team will continue to keep you updated about the Wednesday, Thursday storm system.