DENVER (KDVR) — Temperatures were again mild in Denver weather, with Thursday temperatures reaching the 60s — about 20 degrees above normal in the city.

That was the “warm before the storm.” The Pinpoint Weather team is tracking a storm system that will bring snow, wind and chilly temperatures across the state on Friday.

According to Pinpoint Weather, Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast, accumulating snow is possible, but totals will likely change in the next 24 hours. Here’s a look at the snowfall forecast as of this evening.

Possible snow totals across Colorado Possible snow totals for metro Denver and Front Range

Weather tonight: Increasing clouds and breezy

As the next storm system approaches from the west clouds will be increasing across the state. Snow in the mountains will become more widespread during the overnight hours.

The gusty wind over the higher peaks will subside with the setting sun. Temperatures will be cold with below-freezing readings everywhere.

Overnight lows by Friday morning across Colorado

Weather tomorrow: On & off snow and chilly

Snow will develop early on Friday across metro Denver and the Front Range. The snow may let up for a bit during midday. More snow will be possible during the late afternoon and evening. Temperatures during the day will be chilly.

Roads should be wet or maybe slushy in spots throughout the day. Once the sun sets and temperatures head below freezing that’s when you should watch out for slick conditions especially south and west of the city.

Forecast highs on Friday across Colorado from Pinpoint Weather

Looking ahead: Sunshine returns with milder days ahead

The snow ends late Friday night just a little after midnight. The sun returns on Saturday, but it will stay chilly and breezy. It will quickly turn mild again on Sunday into Monday with readings back in the 50s.

Colorado’s Most Accurate 7-day forecast from Pinpoint Weather

Another weak cold front slides south through Denver on Tuesday with a little cooling and more clouds. It is possible, albeit a low chance, that a few flurries could pass late in the afternoon or evening. Denver dry out again for the remainder of the week with more seasonal temperatures.