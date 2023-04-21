ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (KDVR) — Colorado’s high country is seeing flurries today as snow continues to fall in the mountains.

Rocky Mountain National Park announced traction laws are in effect. The snow, according to the Pinpoint Weather Team, is coming from a north-easterly direction into the state.

Snow falling at Glacier Basin 4/21/2023. Credit: Rocky Mountain National Park

Snow falling at Kawuneeche Valley, 4/21/2023. Credit: Rocky Mountain National Park

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the mountains from the Eisenhower Tunnel through Vail Pass and continuing into Glenwood Canyon through Saturday. Make sure to proceed with caution through Rabbit Ears Pass as well.

The Pinpoint Weather Team also warns slick roads will worsen Friday after sunset and before sunrise on Saturday.