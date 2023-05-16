DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will stay in the 70s on Wednesday with a chance for an isolated storm. Better chances will stay east on the plains of Colorado.

Denver will see wet weather and cloud cover return on Thursday and Friday.

Weather tonight: Mostly clear

There will be isolated showers and storms on the Front Range and Eastern Plains Tuesday evening. These will be spotty, meaning most places will stay dry.

The strongest storms will stay on the plains with lightning and gusty winds being the main threats.

Tuesday night will cool to the upper 40s with mostly clear skies.

Weather tomorrow: Warm, isolated storms

Wednesday will be warm with high temperatures in the upper 70s. There will be scattered storms in the afternoon and evening.

Denver has a 20% chance for storms with lightning and gusty winds possible. Storms could turn severe on the far Eastern Plains with a marginal risk in place.

Looking ahead: Wet Thursday and Friday

Colorado’s next storm system moves in Thursday into Friday bringing wet weather and cooler temperatures.

Both days will cool into the 60s with scattered rain showers. The heaviest rain will come Thursday afternoon through midday Friday.

It won’t be as much rain as we saw last week, but anywhere from a few tenths of an inch up to an inch of accumulation are possible by Friday night.

Temperatures will warm back into the 70s by the weekend with isolated storm chances.

Storm chances will stay in the forecast heading into next week.