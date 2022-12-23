It sure looks like The Old Farmer’s Almanac is forecasting a cold winter for the majority of the United States. (Kelley Bayern)

DENVER (KDVR) — After 42 hours with temperatures below zero in the metro, temperatures are slowly warming back above freezing in the Denver weather forecast.

Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast has high temperatures in the low 50s by Christmas. The Pinpoint Weather team predicts the mild trend to last for several days.

Weather tonight: Another frigid night

Skies will be partly cloudy across the Front Range, providing some insulation from the bitter cold of the last few nights when temperatures dipped well below zero. The Pinpoint Weather team is forecasting overnight lows for most metro areas staying above zero in the single digits.

The low will happen just after midnight and then temperatures will slowly rise heading into Saturday morning.

Weather tomorrow: Warming up

Saturday will start with some clouds and then turn sunny in the afternoon. Forecast highs reach seasonal levels in the low to mid-40s.

Christmas Day will bring plenty of sunshine and mild highs in the low 50s. If your definition of a “White Christmas” is snow falling on the holiday, then you’re out of luck. If that definition is snow on the ground, we’ll have that thanks to the recent arctic blast.

Historically the chance of snow falling on Christmas in Denver is about 14%. The last time we had snow falling on Christmas Day was back in 2015.

Looking ahead: Mild temperatures stick around

The weather outlook is mild with more 50-degree temperatures into early next week. The warmest day will be Tuesday with some communities reaching the low 60s. The Pinpoint Weather team is tracking the next chance of snow showers for Denver arriving with the next cold front on Thursday, which will return temperatures to seasonal levels in the low to mid-40s.