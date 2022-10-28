DENVER (KDVR) — After a cold, snowy Thursday, Denver’s weather will turn mild and sunny through the weekend and into next week.

Denver hit the 60s Friday afternoon, melting away any snow that accumulated on the grass.

Weather tonight: Clear skies, dry

Colorado will stay dry overnight with clear skies. For the third time this week, Denver is expected to reach freezing temperatures overnight with a forecast low of 32 degrees.

Weather tomorrow: Warm with sunshine

Saturday will be sunny and warm in Denver with a high temperature around 61 degrees. Sunday will be similar with highs in the 60s and dry weather.

Looking ahead: Warm Halloween

Halloween will be mild and warm in Denver this year with a high temperature around 65 degrees. Dry weather will stay in the forecast through Wednesday with a chance for rain pushing in on Thursday.