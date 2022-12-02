DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather has been active on Friday with wind gusts up to 60 mph in some areas. There will be less wind heading into the weekend with dry weather here to stay.

The strongest wind gusts measured on Friday were over 80 mph. An 89 mph wind gust was measured in the foothills in the Rocky Flats area near Boulder. Winds ranged from 50-70 mph across most of the Front Range.

Weather tonight: Wind, mountain snow move out

The mountain snowfall and wind will move out Friday after sunset as the storm system pushes out of Colorado.

Dry conditions and clear skies will return overnight with low temperatures in Denver, dropping to 18 degrees.

Weather tomorrow: Dry weekend ahead

Saturday’s temperatures will hit the upper 40s with sunshine and dry conditions.

Looking ahead: Mountain snow Monday

Sunday will stay sunny and dry with temperatures in the mid-50s.

Another storm system will move in on Monday, bringing mountain snowfall and a 10% chance of snow to the Front Range. Winds will be breezy on Monday.

Sunshine and dry weather will stay through the end of next week with highs in the 40s.