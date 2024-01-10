DENVER (KDVR) — A hard freeze is coming into Denver over the weekend, but if you think this is cold, it’s nowhere near the Mile High City’s coldest historical temperatures.

This upcoming weekend will be extra chilly, but take a look at the record-breaking freezing temperatures in Denver that drop below negative 20 degrees.

Many of the coldest days in history took place in early January, right around this time, although some were over 100 years ago.

Five out of the top 15 coldest temperatures in Denver took place around Jan. 9-12 throughout the years.

Denver’s coldest temperatures in history

Date Degrees (in Fahrenheit) Jan. 9, 1875 -29 Dec. 22, 1990 -25 Jan. 12, 1963 -25 Jan. 11, 1963 -25 Feb. 1, 1951 -25 Feb. 8, 1935 -25 Dec. 24, 1876 -25 Dec. 22, 2022 -24 Feb. 5, 1989 -24 Jan. 10, 1962 -24 Jan. 9, 1962 -24 Jan. 31, 1951 -24 Feb. 6, 1899 -22 Feb. 4, 1883 -22 Jan. 28, 1872 -22 Information provided by the National Weather Service.

Jan. 9, 2024, hit a high of 43 degrees on Tuesday, but previous years weren’t as lucky. Denver’s all-time coldest temperature was on Jan. 9, 1875, which hit negative 29 degrees. Another cold burst hit Jan. 9, 1962, where the city dropped to negative 24 degrees.

Jan. 10 is another record-breaking day when Denver temperatures dropped to negative 24 degrees in 1962. As for Jan. 10, 2024, it won’t be as cold. Denver weather on Wednesday has a high of above-freezing temperatures around 39 degrees.

Jan. 11 and 12 of 2024 will cool down, but not as much as it did in 1963, when temperatures hit negative 25 degrees for both days.

This year, lows will dip below 10 degrees, but Denver won’t see negative temperatures until the hard freeze this weekend and into next week.

While Coloradans should prepare for the cold weather coming in, consider this weather on the warmer side compared to previous years in early January.