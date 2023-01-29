DENVER (KDVR) — An arctic airmass has made its way into eastern Colorado and Denver weather. The very cold temperatures will be sticking around as we will be below freezing through Tuesday.

Highs will struggle to reach the teens while overnight lows will dip into the single digits above and below zero in Pinpoint Weather Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast.

Weather today: More light snow

There will be additional light snow showers on and off throughout the day. Some additional accumulation of around an inch could bring the weekend totals to 1-2″ along the Front Range. While we have no travel advisories for metro Denver there could still be some slick spots across the area.

More heavy snow continues for the central and northern mountains.

Drive safe and bundle up if headed out today!

Looking ahead: ALERT DAY MONDAY

The coldest temperatures arrive Monday morning with lows below zero. There won’t be much wind, but with the bitter cold you can still have calculated wind chills (feels like) temperatures running 10 to 20 below zero. So, make sure you are prepared for the frigid conditions especially the kids while they wait for the bus and bring in pets.

The skies will clear allowing sunshine and dry days to return for the remainder of the week. We will finally get back to freezing Tuesday afternoon ending a long stretch below 32 degrees.

The rest of the week will bring a slow warming trend which will have us back to seasonal with readings in the middle 40s.