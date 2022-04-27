Denver Weather Email Alerts

About email alerts from the Pinpoint Weather team

The Pinpoint Weather team brings you the forecast that’s independently certified as Colorado’s most accurate. Now, you can get updates from our meteorologists delivered to your inbox.

Email alerts from Pinpoint Weather will keep you prepared. You’ll be the first to know when a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day is issued, and whenever there’s a storm or big changes ahead in Denver’s forecast. When there’s important weather information to share, the Pinpoint Weather team will keep you informed.

You can also sign up for breaking news email alerts from FOX31 and Channel 2, and live video alerts to know when we’re streaming on FOX31 NOW.

And if you’re looking for alerts on severe weather watches and warnings, download the Pinpoint Weather App on your phone. You’ll also get interactive radar and the full Pinpoint Weather forecast.

Be prepared for what’s ahead and plan your day with the Pinpoint Weather team on FOX31 and Channel 2, online, on your phone, and now in your inbox.