DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will dry out and gradually warm up into the weekend. The forecast will stay dry and mild into Thanksgiving week.

Snowfall wrapped up early Friday morning leaving behind slick roads, snowfall accumulation and cold temperatures. Denver dropped to 8 degrees Friday morning.

Parts of the foothills picked up 11 inches of snow with a general 2 to 5 inches for the lower elevations.

Weather tonight: Clear, cold temps

Sunshine has returned for Friday afternoon helping to thaw out the roads. High temperatures will only reach the 20s.

It will be another cold night in Denver with temperatures falling to 10 degrees.

Weather tomorrow: Warmer with sunshine

Temperatures will hit the 40s on Saturday with sunny skies and dry conditions. The sunshine and above freezing temperatures will help to melt away some of the snow.

Looking ahead: Dry, mild week ahead

By Sunday, temperatures will be close to the 50s again with dry weather and clear skies.

High temperatures are expected to climb into the 50s, which is around average for this time of year, by Monday and Tuesday while staying dry.

Thanksgiving will stay dry on the Front Range with a high temperature of around 50 degrees. There is a chance for some light mountain snowfall on Wednesday evening. Other than that, it is a quiet forecast for the next 7 days.