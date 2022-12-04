DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather stays dry before slight rain and snow chances move in for the work week.

Weather today: Clouds, mountain snow

Sunday will be dry in Denver with morning sun and afternoon clouds. High temperatures will be in the low 50s.

The mountains start dry with a 40% chance of afternoon to evening snow showers. Accumulation will be light but just the beginning of what’s to come. High temperatures will be in the 30s.

Weather tonight: Mountain snow

Snow falls in the mountains while cloudy and dry for the rest.

Looking ahead: Rain, snow chances

A southern track storm system increases the snow chances Monday – Thursday in the mountains with 2-4 inches of accumulation each day.

This flow favors Vail, Steamboat, Cameron Pass, Crested Butte and Wolf Creek for some of the biggest four-day totals.

Highs will be in the 20s and 30s. This is not a cold storm system.

In Denver, Monday will bring partly cloudy skies with a 10% chance of afternoon and evening rain or snow showers but no accumulation as temperatures are in the 50s. Northern Colorado has a better chance of seeing rain or snow showers on Monday afternoon and night.