DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather starts out the week with mild temperatures, especially after the arctic air of last week’s forecast.

Weather tonight: Cloudy and cold

High clouds are likely overnight in Denver with low temperatures around 34. The mountains can also expect high cloudiness. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s.

Weather tomorrow: Mild temperatures and cloudiness

Denver will see morning sunshine and increasing afternoon clouds. Warm highs will be around 60 degrees.

In the mountains, conditions will be partly to mostly cloudy and mild with highs in the 30s and 40s. Snow will hit very late into Wednesday morning.

Looking ahead: Atmospheric river bringing snow

A strong atmospheric river pattern will deliver heavy precipitation to the West Coast through Jan. 4. In Colorado, we’ll see heavy mountain snow between Wednesday and Jan. 4. 1-3 feet totals across the Western Slope high country is expected.

In Denver, increasing clouds with a dry morning. Then rain/snow develops around the evening rush or later. Precipitation changes to snow late continuing into Thursday morning before ending. 1-3 inches of snow accumulation in Denver. Not much cold air is expected, so some snow will melt. Temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday will be in the 30s.

The Pinpoint Weather Team is watching both Wednesday and Thursday for possible Pinpoint Weather Alert Days in Denver. The cold front is predicted to be weak and to deliver a weak upslope flow for the Front Range. The team is working on possible snow timing and totals.

Forecast precipitation timeline Wednesday (12/28) and Thursday (12/29).

Forecast snow totals (inches) by 5 p.m. Thursday.

New Year’s weekend

Mountain snow will continue on both Saturday and Sunday. In Denver, conditions look to be partly to mostly cloudy on both days, with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. The Pinpoint Weather Team is including a 20% chance of rain/snow on Sunday and Monday.