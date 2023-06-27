DENVER (KDVR) — The warm and sunny conditions along with gusty southwest winds will give Denver weather another chance to reach it’s first 90 degree day this season.

June 27 several days of sunshine could make Tuesday the first day in the 90s.

Winds and fire danger are the main concern Tuesday before the forecast calls for rain chances to increase later in the week which will cool the metro back down.

Weather Tuesday: first 90-degree day possible

Mostly sunny skies across Denver and the Front Range Tuesday. It will be breezy to windy at times with a dry southwest wind up to 25 mph.

Winds could reach 25 mph in Denver on June 27.

The wind combined with abundant sunshine is forecast to bring Denver its first 90-degree day of the season.

June 27 will be warm, possibly the first 90 degree day in Denver.

Fire weather warning and smoky skies

This also raises concern for fire danger and as we have the Spring Creek Fire burning in Parachute, CO.

Warm temperatures increase fire danger on June 27.

The gusty winds will bring in some smoke today and could spread any spark quickly so no outdoor burning today.

Smoke from the Spring Creek Fire could creep into Denver on June 27.

Looking ahead: Rain returns

The heat won’t last long. Temperatures will be more seasonal on Wednesday with highs in the upper 80s for metro Denver. And, it’ll turn even cooler with some 70s later this week.

The week of June 27 could bring rainstorms back.

Rain chances return starting late Wednesday night. A better chance of a few showers and thunderstorms is possible Thursday.

Rain chances drop off again as we head into the weekend and we look to head back into dry and pleasantly warm days next week.