DENVER (KDVR) — The warm and sunny conditions along with gusty southwest winds will give Denver weather another chance to reach it’s first 90 degree day this season.
Winds and fire danger are the main concern Tuesday before the forecast calls for rain chances to increase later in the week which will cool the metro back down.
Weather Tuesday: first 90-degree day possible
Mostly sunny skies across Denver and the Front Range Tuesday. It will be breezy to windy at times with a dry southwest wind up to 25 mph.
The wind combined with abundant sunshine is forecast to bring Denver its first 90-degree day of the season.
Fire weather warning and smoky skies
This also raises concern for fire danger and as we have the Spring Creek Fire burning in Parachute, CO.
The gusty winds will bring in some smoke today and could spread any spark quickly so no outdoor burning today.
Looking ahead: Rain returns
The heat won’t last long. Temperatures will be more seasonal on Wednesday with highs in the upper 80s for metro Denver. And, it’ll turn even cooler with some 70s later this week.
Rain chances return starting late Wednesday night. A better chance of a few showers and thunderstorms is possible Thursday.
Rain chances drop off again as we head into the weekend and we look to head back into dry and pleasantly warm days next week.