DENVER (KDVR) — It will be a hot weekend ahead in Denver, with triple-digit temperatures possible on both Saturday and Sunday.

Drier weather will be in the forecast Friday through Sunday, allowing temperatures to heat up from the mid-80s Denver has been stuck in recently.

The average high temperature in Denver this time of year is 90 degrees. Friday will climb above that with a high in the mid-90s, with 100 degrees as the forecast temperature for Saturday and Sunday.

Below is a line graph that shows the risk for excessive heat heading into the weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday reach moderate to high levels, meaning that the heat will impact most people who are spending time outside.

These high heat risk levels are a good reminder to avoid outside activities during the heat of the day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and to stay hydrated and take breaks in the shade if you do have to be outside.

With triple-digit heat in Denver this weekend, Saturday will likely break the record of 98 degrees that was set in 2021. Sunday will be close to the record, with a forecast high of 100 degrees and a record of 102 set in 2016.

Luckily, storm chances will go up Monday and Tuesday, cooling temperatures back down to the low 90s for the start of next week.