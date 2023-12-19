DENVER (KDVR) — After an unseasonably warm December, Denver weather tied a record high of 67 degrees on Tuesday.

This ties the record for the warmest Dec. 19 in Denver, which was previously set at 67 degrees in 1917, according to the National Weather Service.

Denver reached 60 degrees a handful of times this December, making Tuesday pleasant, but not shocking. While the Mile High City has seen this heat a few times this month, according to the Pinpoint Weather team, 60s in December is not common at all for Denver.

This December has been an expectation of the norm. So far this month, Denver has hit 60 degrees six times, which could make it one of the warmest Decembers on record.

The weather will reach a high 50s for the rest of the week. According to the Pinpoint Weather team, there is a possibility for a few more 60-degree days before the month is over.

If the weather doesn’t cool down by the end of the month, the metro area will be tied for 19th place for the warmest Denver December ever. This will break the last time Denver took a record for the warmest December, which was in 1980 with an average monthly temperature of 41.2 degrees.

Even with this unseasonably warm heat, don’t count out a white Christmas just yet.

The Pinpoint Weather team expects snow to fall in the mountains on Christmas Eve as well as precipitation in the Denver metro area going into Monday morning.

While it might be warm enough for a t-shirt on Tuesday, be prepared for cooler temperatures next week.