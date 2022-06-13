DENVER (KDVR) — Temperatures reached 99 degrees in Denver Monday, tying a record high set in 2006.

The National Weather Service said that since 1872, there have only been 101 days where Denver recorded 100 degrees. Today could be the 102nd day if temperatures climb another degree.

The Pinpoint Weather Team said temperatures will be cooler on Tuesday after a cold front moves in overnight Monday night. Highs on Tuesday drop into the mid-80s, which will be about a 15-degree temperature drop. We are also including a 10% chance for an afternoon t-storm.

The most 100-degree days in a year happened in 2012. There were 13 100-degree days that year.