DENVER (KDVR) – A second day of severe storms is bringing hail to the Denver area Thursday. While not expected to last as late into the night as Wednesday’s storms, the severe threat includes much of the Front Range and eastern Colorado.

The Pinpoint Weather Team forecast the strongest risk for severe weather for the Denver area to start around 2 p.m. and continue through the evening before moving east onto the plains.

Get real-time updates from FOX31 and the Pinpoint Weather team in the live blog below, and all afternoon on TV.

Live video above and on FOX31.

Live blog with updates below.

Weather Quick Links

Radar: Interactive map

Latest forecast

Watches & Warnings

Latest Weather Alerts

The live blog below will not include all warnings, watches, advisories, and other alerts issued by the National Weather Service. For all alerts in your area, check the following:

Pinpoint Weather App

Custom alerts on your phone Alerts on KDVR.com

Full list and map

Live Updates