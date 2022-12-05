DENVER (KDVR) — December hasn’t performed well in terms of snowfall for Denver in the last several years.

Each of the last five years had below average snowfall in the city. Below is a list of the last five December totals.

The average December snow total in Denver is 8 inches. Out of the last five years, 2020 had the most with 7 inches of snow while in 2018 there was only .5 inches of accumulation.

The last time Denver had above-average snowfall in the month of December was back in 2016 when 9.7 inches of snow fell.

Denver has two chances for snowfall in the next week, with one chance on Thursday morning and another next Monday.