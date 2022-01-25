Tuesday snow helps boost Denver ahead of monthly average

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver, specifically Denver International Airport, picked up 5 inches of snow from Tuesday morning to midday, which helped boost the city above the monthly average for January.

On average, January sees 6.5 inches of snow but thanks to the 5 inches Denver received on Tuesday, the monthly total for this January is now 10.6 inches. Denver has seen just over 4 inches above the average so far this month.

January 2022 has also seen a lot more snow than the last several Januarys have. January of 2021 only brought 3.1 inches to Denver with less than an inch falling in January 2020.

Denver’s snow totals for January over the past five years

Including the snow that Denver saw on Tuesday morning, the seasonal total for Denver is now at 15.4 inches. The average snow for Denver at this point in the season is 27 inches, meaning Denver is still about 11 inches behind the average.

Annual snowfall totals at Denver International Airport (DIA)

Denver has yet another chance for snow coming on Thursday that could bring more accumulation to the city. Also, the snowiest months of the year, March and April, are still ahead.