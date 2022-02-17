Denver’s latest snow helps with season totals

DENVER (KDVR) — The latest snowstorm in Denver added another 5 inches of snow to the February total of 11.5 inches. This is a dramatic change from the first three months of the season, when we saw no measurable snow.

September saw no snow, then October and November only saw a trace of snow. With the latest snowfall even on record for Denver, December finally saw measurable snow. However, the monthly total was still below the average for the month.

January then ramped up and we saw almost double the average monthly snowfall, with 13.4 inches of snow. February is also off to a great start with above-average totals, and there’s still more than a week left in the month.

So far this winter (September through the end of February), Denver has picked up 29.7 inches of snow, compared to the average of 34.7 inches. After a slow start to the season, the area has done well in the past three months and is only 5 inches below the average snowfall. More snow is expected in the coming week, so totals will continue to climb.