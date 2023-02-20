DENVER (KDVR) — Another round of snow is on its way to Colorado, and it will arrive in the metro on Wednesday.

Enjoy those mild and seasonal temperatures in the 50s while you can, because another change is on the way. The Pinpoint Weather team is forecasting more snow for the state.

Timing

The main event arrives Tuesday night in the high country. Parts of southern Colorado could see nearly two feet of snow.

The metro area will get a taste of snow Tuesday night before the system moves in on Wednesday.

According to Pinpoint Meteorologist Kylie Bearse, this system’s timing will be similar to last week’s snowstorm that hit on Feb. 15 where the snow will linger throughout the day Wednesday.

The snow is expected to taper off Wednesday night.

Totals

The biggest impact will be to the north of the state and in the high country. Totals begin to tapper off along the Palmer Divide. Here are the totals the Pinpoint Weather team is forecasting:

Light accumulation in Denver is between 2 to 4 inches

Northern Front Range near Fort Collins could see up to 8 inches of snow

Southern Colorado near Telluride could see more than a foot of snow

Pinpoint Weather: Snow totals by Feb. 22.

Temperatures

Get ready for a big drop in temperatures. Monday and Tuesday will be above-average for this time of year with temperatures in the mid to low 50s.

The shift arrives Wednesday when the snow helps to drop temperatures to the 30s.

It will be even colder on Thursday. Don’t be fooled by the lack of snow, temperatures will be in the upper 20s causing slick conditions on the roadways.

Finally, temperatures heat back up to the low 50s by Sunday.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Denver on Feb. 20.

Where to see weather alerts

If a winter alert is issued for your area, whether it is a blizzard watch or warning, winter weather advisory or winter storm warning, it will always show up at the top of the FOX31 website. You can see all weather alerts here.

The Pinpoint Weather team will continue to update the forecast multiple times each day.