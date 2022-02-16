Live snowstorm updates: Multiple crashes close traffic on WB I-70 at Eisenhower Tunnel

DENVER (KDVR) — The anticipation of snow hitting the Denver metro area is impacting businesses and traffic.

(2:35 p.m.): Multiple crashes west of the Eisenhower Tunnel have closed traffic between Loveland Pass and Silverthorne.

(2:05 p.m.): A crash on southbound Interstate 25 near Johnstown (MM 252.5) and a semi crash on westbound Interstate 70 on Vail Pass (MM 190) have closed traffic on both highways.

The City of Denver has closed offices and in-person services at 1 p.m.

Catch live radar and active closings here: