Denver records lowest temperature of the year

DENVER (KDVR) — Below zero degree temperatures have settled in across Colorado on Thursday morning.

Temperatures at Denver International Airport dropped to minus 10 degrees, which is the lowest temperature for the year so far.

This is the coldest morning in Denver since Feb. 15, 2021 when we hit minus 16 degrees.

The record low for this date in Denver is minus 18 degrees.

The Pinpoint Weather Team said air temperatures at DIA aren’t expected exceed 32 degrees until 1 p.m. Friday, which makes our sub-freezing stretch 88 hours (Tuesday-Friday).